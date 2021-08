GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The Grand County Sheriff's Office says two women were found dead Wednesday, although the causes of their deaths have not yet been released.

The women were located in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop, according to officials.

Authorities say an investigation is underway and the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death of the women.

The names of the victims are being withheld until their families have been notified.