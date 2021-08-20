2 women found dead in Grand County were shot, homicide investigation underway

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — The cause of death for the two women who were found dead Wednesday in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road in Grand County, Utah has been determined to be from gunshot wounds.

Officials with the Grand County Sheriff's Office have identified the victims as 38-year old Crystal Michelle Turner and 24-year-old Kylen Carrol Schulte.

"At this time the Grand County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an on-going homicide investigation," a press release from officials reads. "We are currently following up with any and all leads that come to our attention during this investigation and will continue to be available to people who come forward with information. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no current danger to the public in the Grand County area."

A Gofundme has been set up to help with funeral expenses for the women. Although it was set up by the Schulte family, they say they will be helping the Turner family financially as well.

"Kylen’s heart has always been full of love and life and God," Schulte's family wrote on Gofundme. "She was the best sister, daughter, niece and cousin. She was a true free spirit that lived for the joy in her heart not the hatred in the world."

In a press release officials said they, "express our deepest sympathies and remorse to the victims’ families and friends," and will provide more information to the public as it becomes available.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should contact the Grand County Sheriff's Office at 435-259-8115.

