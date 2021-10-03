Watch
20,000+ lose power in Salt Lake Valley; Fix expected by 7 p.m.

Posted at 4:40 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 18:46:23-04

SALT LAKE COUNTY — More than 20,000 residences and businesses lost power Sunday afternoon in the Salt Lake area.

Around 3:40 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power initially announced that 22,455 customers in the "Metro-Jordan Valley area" were without electricity.

About 40 minutes later, the company said the outage was caused by a damaged line and that the areas of Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Holladay and Millcreek were impacted.

RMP expects to have the outage repaired and power restored by 7 p.m.

As of 4:40 p.m., RMP's outage map showed about 14,400 customers in the area without electricity.

