23-year-old identified as man killed in Springville shooting

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Springville Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend at an apartment complex that led to a lengthy standoff and the arrests of three individuals.

The man who died was identified as 23-year-old Michael "Mikey" Mayer.

Officials released photos of Mayer with permission from his family.

Springville Police Department

Mayer's mother also released a statement to police, remembering her son as "someone who lived to serve others and would do nearly anything for someone in need."

"He loved gaming with his brother and fishing. Being a son, brother, and uncle, he will be missed by his family, who he cared about deeply," his mother reflected.

Springville Police Department

Mayer was found with a gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday morning and was taken to the hospital via ambulance, where he died.

The apparent shooting happened at an apartment complex in the area of 200 South 100 West and kicked off an hours-long SWAT standoff in the area.

Officers from around Utah County responded to Springville to help with the situation and eventually, officials were able to take three adults into custody.

Details such as the identities of the individuals, as well as if there was any relationship between them and Mayer, were not made available.

Police told FOX 13 News that they believed all suspects in the case were in custody and there was no danger to the public.