$237M baking facility to open in Salt Lake City, bring 190 jobs

SALT LAKE CITY — A brand new multi-million dollar baking facility is set to bring hundreds of jobs to Salt Lake City next year.

The Mars, Incorporated company announced plans for the $237 million facility to house operations for Nature's Bakery. The building will be nearly 339,000 square feet and provide 190 jobs when it opens in July 2025.

According to the company, Nature's Bakery is the eighth best-selling granola and snack bar brand.

“As a self-manufacturer, this facility joins our existing bakeries to reflect our commitment to innovation and quality, and underscores our confidence in the thriving business environment of Utah," said Steve Gardiner, CEO of Nature’s Bakery. "We look forward to contributing to the local economy, cultivating community, and creating job opportunities as we further our brand purpose of nourishing families and enabling them to thrive.”