3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Zion National Park

KANE COUNTY, Utah — An earthquake was measured Tuesday afternoon that may have rattled some southern Utah residents.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey and University of Utah Seismograph Stations, the 3.6-magnitude quake's epicenter was about five miles east of Springdale (just outside the entrance to Zion National Park).

Did you feel it? Visitors near the Zion's south entrance heard a loud sound and felt tremors this afternoon around 3:30 p.m.@USGS_Quakes and @UUSSquake share information about a M 3.6 earthquake.https://t.co/UZUmxjkNbt — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) December 21, 2021

The USGS added that it was 21 miles east of Hurricane, 40 miles east of St. George, and 35 miles southeast of Cedar City. The epicenter was about 12 miles underground.

The earthquake occurred just after 3:30 p.m., and a handful of people in the surrounding area have already reported on the USGS website that they felt it.