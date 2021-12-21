Watch
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Zion National Park

USGS
Posted at 4:25 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 18:49:33-05

KANE COUNTY, Utah — An earthquake was measured Tuesday afternoon that may have rattled some southern Utah residents.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey and University of Utah Seismograph Stations, the 3.6-magnitude quake's epicenter was about five miles east of Springdale (just outside the entrance to Zion National Park).

The USGS added that it was 21 miles east of Hurricane, 40 miles east of St. George, and 35 miles southeast of Cedar City. The epicenter was about 12 miles underground.

The earthquake occurred just after 3:30 p.m., and a handful of people in the surrounding area have already reported on the USGS website that they felt it.

