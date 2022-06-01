3.8 magnitude earthquake recorded just off I-70 near Utah-Colorado border

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — An earthquake occurred Tuesday afternoon in eastern Utah, about 50 miles from Moab.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 3.8-magnitude quake at 4:12 p.m.

The epicenter was located just under two miles north of I-70, near Exit 214 toward "Danish Flat" and near the town of Cisco.

The area is about 20 miles west of the Utah-Colorado border and 35 miles west of Grand Junction.

U.S. Geological Survey

As of Tuesday evening, only one person in Moab reported on the USGS website that they felt the quake. Dozens in the Grand Junction area reported feeling it, as did a few people close to the state line.