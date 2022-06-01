Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3.8 magnitude earthquake recorded just off I-70 near Utah-Colorado border

Image - 2022-05-31T182055.483.jpg
Google Maps
Street View from I-70 near where an earthquake was reported by the USGS
Image - 2022-05-31T182055.483.jpg
Posted at 6:45 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 20:46:36-04

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — An earthquake occurred Tuesday afternoon in eastern Utah, about 50 miles from Moab.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 3.8-magnitude quake at 4:12 p.m.

The epicenter was located just under two miles north of I-70, near Exit 214 toward "Danish Flat" and near the town of Cisco.

The area is about 20 miles west of the Utah-Colorado border and 35 miles west of Grand Junction.

Image - 2022-05-31T182939.322.jpg

As of Tuesday evening, only one person in Moab reported on the USGS website that they felt the quake. Dozens in the Grand Junction area reported feeling it, as did a few people close to the state line.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere