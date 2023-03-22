Three people dead after crash in southern Utah

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A crash between two vehicles claimed the lives of three people in southern Utah Tuesday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 89 about 20 miles east of Kanab.

Details were limited, but UHP officials said a white SUV and a red sedan collided. They are investigating and trying to determine how the crash happened. Weather is a possible factor.

Two people — one male and one female — were in the sedan, and they both died.

There were three people in the SUV. One of them, a female, was killed. The condition of the other two occupants is not yet known.

Drivers going through the area should expect significant delays.