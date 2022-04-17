Watch
3 people killed in house fire in Millard County

Millard County Chronicle Progress
House fire in Delta, Utah, that claimed the lives of three people on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Posted at 8:19 PM, Apr 16, 2022
DELTA, Utah — Three people died Saturday in a house fire in central Utah.

The fire broke out at a house in Delta, according to the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and the Utah State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The Millard County Chronicle Progress reported that an explosion occurred at the home before the fire, around 4:45 p.m. in the area of 35 West and 300 South.

278675277_5116137391741031_7628663220726813525_n.jpg
House fire in Delta, Utah, that claimed the lives of three people on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

This story will be updated as further information is released.

