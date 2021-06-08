3 dead in Wasatch Co. accident near Charleston

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Three people were killed Monday in a vehicle accident in Wasatch County.

The accident has forced the closure of US-189 just west of Heber Valley Airport near Charleston.

A fire believed to have been caused by the accident, but not confirmed, was seen alongside the road.

The cause of the accident and the identity of those killed has not yet been released.