3 dead, possibly including suspect, after SWAT standoff in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — A standoff with police and SWAT members ended Saturday afternoon after police confirmed three people, with one most likely being the suspect, were found dead inside the home.

Officers responded to a home on 3900 South near Highland Drive in Millcreek around 6 p.m. Friday after a man went to the nearby Unified Police precinct to report that another man was shooting inside the home, and multiple people were dead.

A standoff ensued, in which the suspect who was barricaded inside the house shot at officers — including while they entered the home to rescue an elderly woman. UPD believes the woman lives in the home where the shooting and standoff took place.

Saturday around 3 p.m., Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera (who oversees UPD) said they had sent drones into the home and found three people dead. They believe, based on photographs and the suspect description, that one of them was the alleged shooter. Rivera said they also knew that there was nobody else in the home other than the suspect and the two deceased victims, who are believed to have been shot and killed Friday before police even found out about the situation.

Next, detectives will go inside to begin their investigation, which will include confirming the identity of the third deceased person.

Rivera also said that throughout the night, the suspect continued to shoot at officers. However, she said no officers ever fired shots, and none were injured.

At one point, the man even shot a robot that was sent into the home.

The severity of damage to the robot is not yet known.

The standoff lasted through the night and into much of the next day because the man was heavily armed with lots of ammunition, and the police agencies involved did not want to put their officers' lives in danger.

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been publicly identified at this time. The suspect was a 30-year-old man, and the victims were a man and woman both in their 50s, according to the sheriff.

Details on what exactly led to the shooting are not yet available as the investigation is ongoing. However, Rivera said it's believed all those involved were relatives, and they had met at the home for an intervention of some sort involving mental health issues or drug abuse.

Rivera, along with Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini gave a live update. Watch below:

This article may be updated if additional information becomes available.