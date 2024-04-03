3 dogs in Weber County animal shelter die from parvovirus outbreak

OGDEN, Utah — Three dogs have died after a virus outbreak hit a local pet shelter, which has also caused a quarantine of the canine section.

Weber County Animal Services announced Monday that three of its dogs had contracted canine parvovirus. They said this meant there would not be any dog adoptions until April 10 due to quarantine protocols, and they asked any owners whose dogs were at the facility to go retrieve them as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, they gave an update that there had been four cases — and three of those dogs had died from the illness. The only surviving dog with the illness, they said, is 15-month-old Oliver, who has been receiving treatment at a local veterinarian since Friday.

"Treatment for dogs with parvo is very expensive and we are not funded to cover these costs," shelter officials wrote, adding that if anyone wants to help, they can donate money toward the costs by calling t Mountain West Veterinary Specialists directly at 801-683-6201 and asking to donate to Oliver's treatment.

Anyone wishing to donate in other ways can find Amazon wishlists and other resources on the shelter's website HERE.

The shelter says he is getting treatment but is too sick to transfer to another vet clinic.

"When we have an animal that has parvo, we have to almost go back to the COVID-19 protocols with high cleaning and everything," said Fred Jackson, the interim director of Weber County Animal Services. "We shut the shelter down, stop the animal adoptions because we don't want to release it back into the community. We want to make sure that we take every precaution we can to ensure that the other animals in our community are safe."