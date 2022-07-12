WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three firefighters and the patient that they were rescuing were injured in a construction site accident Monday in West Valley City.

The initial patient was injured in a fall at the site, located at 1770 W. 4100 South.

As the members of West Valley City Fire Department were working to rescue the individual, an interior staircase collapsed and injured all four total people involved.

One of the firefighters was airlifted to a hospital, and the department said the other two are being treated for "less serious injuries."

The condition of the civilian who was initially injured was not immediately known.

WFCFD officials are planning to provide updates as more information becomes available. A FOX 13 News crew is also en route to the scene.