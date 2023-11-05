3 injured after car slams into pole in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Three men were injures, one critically, after a car slammed into a pole in Salt Lake City early Sunday.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the car was traveling eastbound on South Temple Street just after 3 a.m. when the driver is believed to have lost control and hit the pole at a high rate of speed.

The front passenger suffered critical injuries, while the driver and other passenger both had non-life-threatening injuries. All three men were described as being in their 20s.

Officers on the scene believe speed most likely factored into the crash and impairment is also being investigated.

Traffic was closed on South Temple in both directions from 900 East to 1100 East following the crash.