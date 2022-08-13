3 injured after FedEx truck hits pedestrians, parked cars in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people were injured in a crash involving several vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, bystanders flagged down officers to the scene near 450 S. 400 West at about 3:20 p.m.

Police said a driver in a FedEx truck lost control and hit multiple pedestrians and several parked cars on 400 West. Exact numbers were not immediately available, but the incident is under investigation.

The fire department had to perform "rescue operations," SLCPD wrote in a tweet about the crash.

SLCPD

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition, and the other two suffered serious injuries. An update from police later said the critical patient's status was upgraded, and all three are expected to fully recover.

The FedEx driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible health issues.

400 West was temporarily closed between 400-500 South due to the investigation.