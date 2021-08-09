3 injured in separate crashes on Bonneville Salt Flats

BONNEVILLE SALT FLATS, Utah — Three people were injured in three separate incidents on the Bonneville Salt Flats over the weekend.

Three men were flown to University Hospital in Salt Lake City by helicopter after losing control of their vehicles, race officials said on Facebook.

Parker Merrill 73, lost control of his land speed vehicle at 189.722mph, Bob Lewis 77, lost control of his motorcycle land speed vehicle at 97mph, and driver Lloyd Halsey, age 81, lost control of his land speed vehicle at 212.389mph.

All three men were treated at the scene by medical personnel before being flown to the hospital. The circumstances of the crashes are under investigation, race officials said.