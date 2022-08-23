3 kids, 1 in extremely critical condition, pulled from submerged truck in Utah reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Three children were rescued from a truck that ended up in a Utah reservoir Monday evening, but one is in life-threatening condition.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, three children were in the truck around 5:20 p.m. when it rolled into the water at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir. The family was unloading kayaks from the vehicle on a boat ramp when the accident occurred.

A 2-year-old girl was pulled out of the truck's cab by her grandfather and a 9-year-old boy was able to get himself out, but another 9-year-old boy was underwater for more than 10 minutes until a nearby kayaker managed to pull him out after several attempts. He was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.

The sheriff's office said the truck was about 20 feet underwater.

No further updates are expected until Tuesday morning.