Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 passengers injured in turbulence on flight to Salt Lake City

Delta to block off middle seats on planes into January
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rick Bowmer/AP
A Delta jet lands at Salt Lake City International Airport, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Delta to block off middle seats on planes into January
Posted at 6:43 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 20:44:59-04

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was taken to a local hospital and two others were evaluated at the airport after their flight experienced turbulence on the way to Salt Lake City from Orlando, Florida.

According to Delta Airlines, flight 394 left Orlando International Airport Friday at 2:17 p.m. (Eastern Time) and headed toward SLC International.

While flying over Arkansas, the plane experienced "mild turbulence," a company spokesperson said. Three people were standing at the time. The Delta representative did not know whether there was a warning given for upcoming turbulence.

The flight landed in Salt Lake City at 4:41 p.m. (Mountain Time). Airport medical staff evaluated three people who were on board. Two of them were released, and one was transported to a nearby hospital.

It was not immediately known how serious any of the individuals' injuries were.

Watch FOX 13 News online and on the air for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere