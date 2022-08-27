3 passengers injured in turbulence on flight to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was taken to a local hospital and two others were evaluated at the airport after their flight experienced turbulence on the way to Salt Lake City from Orlando, Florida.

According to Delta Airlines, flight 394 left Orlando International Airport Friday at 2:17 p.m. (Eastern Time) and headed toward SLC International.

While flying over Arkansas, the plane experienced "mild turbulence," a company spokesperson said. Three people were standing at the time. The Delta representative did not know whether there was a warning given for upcoming turbulence.

The flight landed in Salt Lake City at 4:41 p.m. (Mountain Time). Airport medical staff evaluated three people who were on board. Two of them were released, and one was transported to a nearby hospital.

It was not immediately known how serious any of the individuals' injuries were.

