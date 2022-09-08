3 people critically injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-215

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people have been critically injured after a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

At least eight vehicles were involved in the crash on the westbound lanes of the highway near 500 East. One person was airlifted from the scene and transported to the hospital.

The Utah Highway Patrol has closed the highway at Ft. Union Boulevard and drivers are being told to avoid the area.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest on this breaking news story