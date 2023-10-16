3 people injured after rollover involving intense rescue in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A pickup truck rolled off the road and down a hill early Sunday morning in southern Utah, ejecting one person and requiring the vehicle's roof to be cut off to reach the other occupants.

Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue said the accident happened around 2:50 a.m. on Highway 91. The truck reportedly went off the side of the road, rolled about 50 feet down an embankment, and landed on the driver's side.

One person was ejected during the rollover and suffered critical injuries. They were rushed to the hospital immediately via ambulance.

Another individual was trapped inside the truck's cab. Fire and rescue workers had to secure the vehicle, and then cut its roof off to extricate the patient. Crew members then placed the injured victim on a stretcher and carried them up the hill, where a LifeFlight helicopter took the patient to the hospital.

A third person initially said they were uninjured, but later said they had some leg and neck pain. They were then taken to the hospital by ambulance as well.

The fire/rescue department wrote in a Facebook post that this incident demonstrated the "exceptional professionalism and teamwork" of their crew, along with their dedication to "ensuring the safety and well-being of the community." They also thanked the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety for their help.