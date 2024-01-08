3-story cabin engulfed in flames in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A large multi-story cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon collapsed after being engulfed by fire Monday.

Unified Fire said a call came in just after 11 a.m. after a neighbor noticed the cabin next door was on fire. When crews arrived at the home at 11329 East Mule Hallow Lane, the decision was made to defensively fight the flames due to the damage already done.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no major injuries have been reported.

Fire crews are currently still at the cabin location which is near the Silver Fork Lodge and Restaurant to put out hotspots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.