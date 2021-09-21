3 Utah schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utah schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Emerson Elementary and Judge Memorial Catholic High School in Salt Lake City, along with Lewiston Elementary in Cache County were recognized for the honor Tuesday.

The Utah schools were among 325 schools across the U.S. honored for their "overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups," according to the Department of Education.

"This year's cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Throughout the program's 39 year history, the National Blue Ribbons School Program has honored more than 9,000 schools.