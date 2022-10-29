3-year-old child reported missing in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A 3-year-old child has been reported as missing early Saturday in Beaver County and has yet to be found following an all-night search.

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office says the boy went missing at around 7 p.m. Friday in a remote area west of Milford.

"The area is rugged and the child is unfamiliar with the area," according to the department.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter has been deployed in the search, as well as K9 with the Division of Wildlife Resources. As of 5 a.m., the child had still not been located.

The unidentified child has brown hair and brown eyes, and is wearing a brown jacket, blue pants and pink snow boots.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts is told to contact the Beaver County Dispatch Center at 435-438-2862.