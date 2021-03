KANE COUNTY, Utah — A 3-year-old Utah boy was killed Sunday when the vehicle he was riding in rolled over in Kane County.

Thomas Clarkson was riding with his parents and four siblings in a 4x4 vehicle when the accident occurred on a steep trail in Hog Canyon just north of Kanab.

No one else suffered serious injuries and were all treated at the scene.

"We wish to express our condolences to the Clarkson family," the Kane County Sheriff's Office wrote.