300+ Hill Air Force Base airmen return from deployment in Japan

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Like most girls their age, 7 and 10 respectively, Evelyn and Emma Lemmon love to draw. On Sunday morning, they weren't just doodling hearts and stars — they were making a welcome home sign for their dad.

For almost six months, Emma and Evelyn's dad was deployed in Japan, along with around 300 other airmen from Hill Air Force Base's 388th and 419th Fighter Wings.

“They worked with our partners and allies mostly to deter any kind of instability that could happen in the Pacific region," said United States Air Force Col. James Buessing.

Sunday morning was the big day, the day dozens of families and friends were reunited with their airmen. When asked how excited they were to see their dad, Emma and Evelyn remarked: "Pretty excited."

There were hugs, tears, and lots of signs as the airmen touched down in Utah for the first time since November.

"It is awesome to have him back home. We missed him," said the wife of one airman.

"This kid was so small. All of them were so small," one airman said as he held his kids for the first time in months.

All the emotions present Sunday morning were just an example of the saying: "Distance makes the heart grow fonder."