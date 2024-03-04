300 Utah National Guard soldiers deployed to Africa

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday, around 300 soldiers from the Utah National Guard's 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and 217th Brigade Signal Company were deployed to Djibouti, Africa — the unit's largest deployment in over a decade.

"There's going to be a lot of humanitarian support, a lot of logistics support, we're going to do a lot of embassy support, there's a lot of planning and coordination. For the most part, our job is going to be pretty administrative heavy," said Master Sgt. Michael Broadhead.

"My job specific is to kind of travel in the area and work with host nations and really be a partner choice," said Major Mark Hruza. "What that means is there's a lot of competing interests out there and we're out there to help out nations and make sure they have everything they need."

For both Broadhead and Hruza, this isn't their first deployment — but it is their first as husbands and fathers.

Hruza will be leaving behind his wife and 2-month-old son.

"He's my best friend and the person we do everything together, so I'll miss that," said Hruza's wife, Crystal.

Broadhead is leaving behind his wife of 13 years and four kids.

"I've cried a lot more than I ever thought that I would. Right now I'm feeling really strong because I want him to know it's OK that he goes and we support him and love him," his wife, Michelle, said.

Before the soldiers departed, they received a message from Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

"I make a promise to you that the state of Utah not only is behind you, we stand with you, we stand with your loved ones, and we stand as an entire state, willing to do what we can, our little part, however insignificant, here in the state of Utah, while you are doing a much bigger part for us overseas," Henderson said.

In the final moments together before their departure, the Army men and women were surrounded by their families and friends. They embraced each other, held signs of support, and shed a few goodbye tears.

"I love that he loves his job and I love that he's working with a unit to support him, but that makes it a whole lot easier to say goodbye," Michelle Broadhead said.

The deployment is expected to last about a year.