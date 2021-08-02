FOX 13 News 360: The Not-So-Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake isn't looking too great these days.

As FOX 13 first reported last month, the lake dropped an historic low. It was backed up by Utah's Division of Water Resources when data came in a few days later.

The Great Salt Lake shrinking creates a number of problems, including the potential to increase our air pollution.

Environmentalists, scientists and political leaders alike are reacting with alarm. But all sides believe it's not too late to save the Great Salt Lake.

