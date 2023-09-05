4 family members from Utah killed in head-on crash in Idaho

TETON COUNTY, Idaho — Four members of a Utah family died over the weekend after a car crash on an Idaho highway.

Idaho State Police reported that on Friday around 10 p.m., a Tesla traveling east on Highway 33 crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a semi-truck. The crash occurred near milepost 125, between Rexburg and Driggs.

The driver and three passengers were killed in the crash. Police said they were all wearing seatbelts.

A GoFundMe page identified the victims as family members: 46-year-old Jennifer Blaine, her 11-year-old daughter Denali Blaine, her 22-year-old daughter Emily Leavitt, and Emily's husband Zach Leavitt. The Blaine family's dog, Peaches, was also in the car and died in the crash.

The Blaine family is from Mantua. The Leavitts lived in Kaysville and had been married for just over a year.

According to the GoFundMe, the group was on their way to the Tetons to meet up with Jennifer's husband Nathan and one of their sons, who were already there hiking.

The Blaines also had two other sons who were serving missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the time of the tragic accident. They both returned home; one of them was just two weeks away from his scheduled return date, and the other will return to his mission after a few weeks.

"They were all so compassionate, kind, and lovely in every way," the GoFundMe said of the four victims. "We feel that they all just left a golden wake here on earth for us to mend our hearts with. All who knew them, had more light in their life because of their goodness."