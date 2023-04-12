Watch Now
4 people ejected from car in Tooele County rollover accident

file photo uhp trooper utah highway patrol trooper vehicle on I-15 in Draper car vehicle accident fatal motorcycle crash (2).JPG
Eric Brown | FOX 13 News
File photo: Utah Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle
Posted at 3:20 PM, Apr 12, 2023
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Four people were ejected from a car during a rollover accident in Tooele County on Wednesday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the car was headed eastbound on Interstate 80 at around 11:30 a.m. when it went off the highway and into the median, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

The driver was the only person wearing a seatbelt, while the four passengers were ejected during the incident.

Two males, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition, were airlifted to the hospital, while three others were transported to hospitals on the ground.

One westbound lane of the highway was shut down for about an hour as the driver and passenger were being treated.

