4 people killed in southern Utah plane crash identified

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Officials have identified the four people killed in a small plane crash Saturday evening near Cedar City.

Around 7 p.m., authorities received a report of a fire near State Route 14, about five miles east of Cedar City. When police and fire crews responded, they found the burning remains of a Diamond DA-40 single-engine aircraft.

Four people were on board, and they were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Steven Eatchel of Springville, Lindsay Eatchel of Springville, Thomas Eatchel of Heber City, and Danielle Deagostini of Sandy.

Steven Eatchel, the pilot, was a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Spencer Cannon told FOX 13 News. He worked in the county jail and had been with the sheriff’s office since 2010. He and Lindsay Eatchel were married, and they leave behind four children.

"The Utah County Sheriff's Office expresses its sincerest condolences to the Eatchel family. His kind manner and ever present smile will be missed," a statement from the sheriff's office read.

Utah County Sheriff's Office Lindsay & Steven Eatchel

According to a press release from the Iron County Sheriff's Office, the plane had flown from the Spanish Fork Municipal Airport to the Cedar Regional Airport Saturday afternoon. The group then took off at 6:38 p.m. for a sightseeing tour of Zion National Park, but radar communication was lost four minutes later. It was flying east along SR-14, but officials said the "debris, aircraft orientation, and damage to foliage" at the crash scene indicated that the plane was going west when it hit the ground.

The sheriff's office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

"[T]he Iron County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friend of those who lost their life in this tragic event," the press release read.