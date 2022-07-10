4 suspects arrested in connection to Halfway Hill Fire

FILLMORE, Utah — Four people have been arrested after being linked to starting the Halfway Hill Fire, which ignited Thursday and has burned 7,958 acres so far.

Michael Joseph Patti, 30, Talon Lance Kessler, 30, Tyler Russell Smith, 30, and Darri Rae Dewolfe, 35, were booked into the Millard County Jail Saturday night on the charges of Abandoning a Fire resulting in more that $1,000 in Property Damage.

According to probable cause statements obtained by FOX 13, fire investigators narrowed down the starting point of the fire to a campsite near Halfway Hill, finding evidence that indicated the four had been at the campsite.

When the suspects were contacted by investigators, they admitted to recreating at the campsite for several hours, and were present when the fire started. After a failed attempt to extinguish the flames, they fled the area.

During the interviews with investigators, they stated that after seeing the Halfway Hill Fire erupt, they were concerned the fire they started may have been the cause. However, none of them contacted law enforcement or fire agencies prior to being contacted by investigators.

Bail has been set at $1,000 for each suspect.