2 new wildfires sparked in central Utah; Some evacuations underway

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A pair of new wildfires were sparked in Millard County Friday afternoon, and one of them has forced homes to be evacuated.

The Dry Creek Fire is burning east of Oak City, according to state wildfire officials. It was estimated at 100 acres and "rapidly growing."

Evacuations are underway in Oak City Canyon.

New 🔥 start: The #DryCreekFire is located in Millard Co. east of Oak City. The fire is rapidly growing & est. 100+ acres. Evacuations are under way in Oak City Canyon. Human-caused, under investigation. Air resources have been ordered. #kmyffsl pic.twitter.com/qz7kVDVVDo — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 8, 2022

The Dry Creek Fire was human-caused, and the exact cause is under investigation.

About 30 miles south, the Halfway Hill Fire was estimated at 30 acres and burning southeast of Fillmore. Its cause is under investigation.

New 🔥 start: #HalfwayHillFire is located southeast of Fillmore in Millard Co. Est. 30+ acres. Fire personnel is on scene. Air resources have been ordered. Under investigation. #kmyffsl pic.twitter.com/Ubt5VWCC2N — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 8, 2022

Both wildfires were discovered around 2 p.m.