2 new wildfires sparked in central Utah; Some evacuations underway

Utah Wildfire Info
Dry Creek Fire and Halfway Hill Fire in Millard County, Utah
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A pair of new wildfires were sparked in Millard County Friday afternoon, and one of them has forced homes to be evacuated.

The Dry Creek Fire is burning east of Oak City, according to state wildfire officials. It was estimated at 100 acres and "rapidly growing."

Evacuations are underway in Oak City Canyon.

The Dry Creek Fire was human-caused, and the exact cause is under investigation.

About 30 miles south, the Halfway Hill Fire was estimated at 30 acres and burning southeast of Fillmore. Its cause is under investigation.

Both wildfires were discovered around 2 p.m.

