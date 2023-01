SALT LAKE CITY — A 4-year-old is expected to survive after being rescued from nearly drowning at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel pool.

Witnesses pulled the child from the water at the Little America Hotel on Monday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. They then performed CPR until first responders arrived.

Officials said the child was breathing, conscious and crying when paramedics arrived. The child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.