4-year-old dies after crash on I-80 in eastern Nevada

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. — A 4-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash early Friday morning in Elko County, Nevada.

Around 4:20 a.m., a minivan swerved to avoid tire debris on eastbound I-80 about 13 miles east of Wells.

The van spun across the eastbound lanes, then rolled in the median.

The 4-year-old, who the Nevada Highway Patrol said was not properly restrained, was ejected. She died at the scene.

Officials have not released the girl's name. The driver and another child passenger in the vehicle were injured, but they are expected to recover.

The NHP asks that anyone who witnessed the accident to call them at (775) 753-1111.