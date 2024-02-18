4-year-old seriously injured in crash caused by racing on I-15

PROVO, Utah — A child was injured in a crash that happened Saturday night while two cars were racing on I-15.

Utah Highway Patrol said a Subaru WRX and a Dodge Charger were racing shortly before 7 p.m. near milepost 265, which is in Provo.

The driver of the Subaru lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the right side, then veered across the freeway and crashed into the left barrier.

UHP said the occupants of the Subaru were taken to the hospital — including a 4-year-old girl who was in serious condition. Officials said she was not buckled in.

Highway patrol troopers managed to track down the Charger, which they said was largely thanks to witnesses.

Officials said both drivers will be charged, but it was not yet specified what charges are expected.