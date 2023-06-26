4-year-old Utah boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Houston is the perfect name for a cowboy, and that's exactly what 4-year-old Houston Hampton is. He loves to go "out to work" with his dad on their farm.

"Houston's been riding horses with help probably since he was between one and two years old, and now he can pretty much handle a horse," said Houston's grandpa, Richard Curtis.

Curtis loves his competitive relationship with his grandson — even admitting he likes to egg him on.

"He has no concept of giving up," Curtis said. "No matter what, he's going to win the battle."

Now Houston is facing the biggest battle of his life after he was kicked in the head by a horse on Friday in the small central Utah town of Aurora.

"They crossed over the fence to go check a small trap they have in the lake. When they crossed back over, my daughter crossed the fence and Houston stayed on the inside, and the horse got startled and kicked him," Houston's uncle Tyler Hampton recalled.

Curtis said the accident opened up Houston's forehead and caused him to be unconscious until EMTs arrived. Houston's family said his life was saved by Hampton, the fast-responding EMTs and LifeFlight.

"I've been involved in the emergency medical for most of my life. Between myself knowing the basics of what I know, my brother being instructed by dispatch, and the fast response of the first responders, we were able to get Houston loaded quickly," Hampton said.

As Houston's family waits to hear more about his recovery, central Utah is rallying behind this little cowboy — starting with a fundraiser event called "Hats off for Houston" that is taking place July 19 at Blackhawk Arena in Salina. The entrance fee is $5 and there will be a team roping event. Cowboys are also going to sign a hat for Houston.

"The last thing this family needs to worry about is finances. They have so much more to worry about right now, and if we can take a little bit of the burden off their plate, then we feel like we're helping," said Kiley Noyes, who organized the fundraiser.

Cowboys across Central Utah are starting to put their boots out in support of Houston — move that was inspired by his grandfather's original post showing Houston's boots outside his room. Curtis says the boots will be waiting for his grandson when he gets home.

"I felt like it would be a good response for him to have the opportunity to switch that over and put those boots back on and know they're waiting for him when he comes back," Curtis said.

Even though Houston's family can't reply to every message, they say every one of them touches their heart. The family is also asking for people to keep praying for Houston's recovery.

A donation account has also been set up at any State Bank of Southern Utah under "Houston Hampton Donation Account." More information can also be found on an Instagram page dedicated to Houston's recovery.