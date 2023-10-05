43-foot 'Golden Spike' monument headed home to Utah

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A shiny new piece of art has been loaded up and is making its way to Utah to commemorate the state's role in one of the biggest moments in U.S. history.

The 43-foot Golden Spike Monument left Kentucky on Thursday morning, beginning a weeks-long journey honoring those who built the transcontinental railroad. The exhibition will end Oct. 23-24 at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City.

Over the last 28 months, artist Douwe Blumberg and his team have created the monument in his Kentucky studio to honor the thousands of workers who built the railroad. Blumberg says his intention was to “give faces to the faceless.”

On its way to Utah, the 7,000-pound artwork will be displayed in cities and towns across America.

After spending a few months in Brigham City, the Golden Spike Monument will hit the road again and travel to California before it is permanently installed at Golden Spike National Historical Park in Corinne, about 90 minutes north of Salt Lake City.