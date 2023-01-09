45 Utah Army National Guard soldiers heading overseas

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard are heading overseas to the US European Command Post.

On Sunday, 45 soldiers and their families were honored at the Camp Williams Readiness Center during a deployment ceremony.

While in Germany, the troops will be supporting NATO allies through training assistance and aggression deterrence.

“We wouldn't be here without our families,” said Lt. Darrin Gumicio, with the Main Command Post Operational Detachment. “We approach it as if we are one giant command post family. Without a good line of communication these soldiers can't focus on what they need to focus on to be ready for their mission and that starts with the family. The fact they are all here that were trained and ready to move forward means the family has already been instrumental in making that happen."

The soldiers will be deployed for one year.