5 arrested for obstructing police following custody dispute

SALT LAKE CITY — Five people were arrested Saturday night after what started as a custody dispute turned into a SWAT situation.
According to Salt Lake City Police, officers were called to a home in the area of 700 N. Star Crest Drive (approximately 1850 West) for a domestic dispute involving a child custody case.
When police arrived, they learned that the child's father was in violation of a protective order, and they tried to arrest him.
Family members then obstructed the arrest, police say.
Around 9 p.m., backup was called in — including a SWAT team — and the family eventually complied after SWAT's arrival.
A total of five people were arrested. Their names and charges they face were not yet released as of Sunday afternoon.
700 North was temporarily closed between Redwood Road and I-215 due to the heavy police presence.