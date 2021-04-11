5 arrested for obstructing police following custody dispute

SALT LAKE CITY — Five people were arrested Saturday night after what started as a custody dispute turned into a SWAT situation.

According to Salt Lake City Police, officers were called to a home in the area of 700 N. Star Crest Drive (approximately 1850 West) for a domestic dispute involving a child custody case.

When police arrived, they learned that the child's father was in violation of a protective order, and they tried to arrest him.

Family members then obstructed the arrest, police say.

Around 9 p.m., backup was called in — including a SWAT team — and the family eventually complied after SWAT's arrival.

A total of five people were arrested. Their names and charges they face were not yet released as of Sunday afternoon.

700 North was temporarily closed between Redwood Road and I-215 due to the heavy police presence.