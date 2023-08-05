Watch Now
5 cars damaged by fallen ladder on I-15 in Davis County

Posted at 4:15 PM, Aug 05, 2023
NORTH SALT LAKE — Several cars were damaged after a ladder fell off a vehicle on Interstate 15 Saturday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the ladder fell off a vehicle on northbound I-15 near 600 North in North Salt Lake around 11 a.m.

Four cars ran over the ladder and ended up with flat tires. Then the ladder was launched into the air by one of the cars that ran over it, and it landed on another vehicle's windshield. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

UHP troopers have not yet identified the vehicle that the ladder fell off of.

