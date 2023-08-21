5 horses rescued after rollover accident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department said they were involved in a "unique" situation late Sunday in which they had to rescue show horses trapped following a rollover accident.

According to a social media post, the department extricated five horses from a hauler that had been involved in the accident at 1 a.m. on Interstate 215 near 100 South.

The horses were high-end Arabian show horses on their way to a show in Canada when the accident occurred.

It took 16 firefighters about two hours to get the horses out of the overturned trailer.

All the horses were looked at by a veterinarian and deemed to be in good condition. One of the two human passengers in the trailer was brought to the hospital to be checked out.

The department thanked FedEx after the company's trucks were used to form a makeshift corral to help load the horses on to another trailer.

No details about what caused the accident were released.