HERRIMAN, Utah — A young child was critically injured after falling out of a window in Herriman on Wednesday.

Herriman Police said the victim, a 5-year-old boy, was waving to his mother through the window screen when it gave way and he fell out. This happened on the second story of a home near 4400 W. Monument Peak Drive.

The boy was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital. He is in critical condition.

