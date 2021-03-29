5-year-old killed in Iron County I-15 accident

IRON COUNTY, Utah -- A 5-year-old girl died in a car accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15.

Shortly before 4 p.m., an Infiniti slowed down to avoid some tire debris on I-15 at milepost 93 (about midway between Beaver and Parowan).

A Mazda was traveling behind the Infiniti and was also slowing down when a Toyota Tacoma hit it. The impact sent the Mazda into the rear of the Infiniti.

The pickup was attempting to change lanes to avoid the Mazda but was unable to, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A 5-year-old girl in the Mazda died from her injuries, despite being in a forward-facing child car seat, UHP said. Her name was not released.

Everyone else involved was wearing seat belts and did not sustain any serious injuries.

The freeway was closed temporarily as police and emergency crews responded.