5-year-old Toquerville girl dies after found unresponsive in bathtub

TOQUERVILLE, Utah — A 5-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub while taking a bath in Toquerville, according to the Washington County Sheriff's office.

Sheriff's office deputies and officers with the LaVerkin Police Department responded to the home in the 750 block of Peachtree Drive at around 11:30 a.m. Monday and found the girl unresponsive in the tub. First responders provided life-saving measures before transporting the girl to a St. George hospital.

The unidentified child was eventually airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition, but officials said she died early Wednesday.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway as is normal protocol for the sheriff's office with unexpected child deaths.

"At this difficult time, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the little girl," the sheriff's office posted to social media. "We understand the immense pain they are going through, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. We kindly request that their privacy be respected as they navigate this unimaginable loss."