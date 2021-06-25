50,000 pound slab of concrete slides off trailer in WVC.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Crews are in the process of cleaning up a 50,000 pound slab of concrete in West Valley City.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a truck was pulling a trailer on eastbound SR-201 and took the 5600 West exit Friday morning.

The trailer hauling the huge chunk of concrete became disconnected, rolled on it’s side and the slab slid off onto the road.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.

The off ramp will be closed for a couple of hours while equipment needed to move the slab can complete the job.

Commercial vehicle inspectors are trying to determine why the trailer disconnected.

