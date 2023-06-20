50-acre wildfire burning near St. George

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire broke out Monday evening in southern Utah, threatening homes and growing with strong winds in the area.

Utah Wildfire Info (part of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands) said the fire was first discovered shortly before 6 p.m. It is burning between St. George and Hurricane, just north of Sand Hollow State Park, and it has been named the "Dixie Springs Fire."

Utah Wildfire Info

The blaze is estimated at 50 acres with 2 percent containment, burning mainly grass.

Officials said more than 50 homes are threatened by the fire, but there have not yet been any evacuations.

Fire crews from Hurricane, St. George, Washington City, Bureau of Land Management, and Utah Forestry, Fire & State Lands are contributing to the effort to contain the wildfire. Two air tankers have also been called in.

FOX 13 News will update this story as the situation develops and as more information becomes available.