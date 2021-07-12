Watch
500+ power outages reported near new southern Utah wildfire

Jon Allred
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 23:54:59-04

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire broke out in southern Utah Sunday evening, and it may be causing power outages.

The Sand Cove Fire is estimated at 15 acres and is burning northeast of Gunlock.

Rocky Mountain Power reports that a power outage is affecting 551 residences in the towns of Gunlock, Central, Veyo and Dammeron Valley. The cause of the outage has not yet been determined, however.

The cause of the fire has also not been confirmed yet.

