6,000+ in northern Utah lose power from windstorm

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — More than 6,000 homes in Cache County and Weber County lost power Saturday due to powerful winds that swept through the region.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, 5,130 customers in Cache Valley were without electricity as of 8:30 p.m. The outages were mostly located in the southern portion of the valley, according to RMP's outage map.

Another outage in Logan was caused by a tree that fell onto some power lines, the city said in a Facebook post. That outage has since been restored.

RMP also reports 1,313 customers without power in Weber County near the town of Eden and surrounding areas.

The company said both of these outages were caused by wind. The outage in Cache County is expected to be fixed and power restored by 10:30 p.m.; the outage in Weber County is expected to be resolved by 11:30 p.m.