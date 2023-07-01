7-year-old child killed in multi-vehicle crash in southern Utah

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A child died Friday evening after a crash involving three vehicles in southern Utah.

The Washington City Police Department said a Ford Expedition was traveling east on 200 South around 5:30 p.m. when the driver ran a stop sign at 100 East. The SUV crashed into a southbound Volkswagen Jetta, which spun into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford Focus.

The driver of the Expedition fled the scene but was later apprehended. Police said they suspected that the driver was under the influence, and he admitted that he used his cell phone just before the accident. His name was not released but police said he is male. He was arrested and is facing charges in connection with the incident which have not yet been determined.

Washington City Police Department

A 7-year-old boy from one of the cars (not specified) had CPR administered at the scene and was then taken to St. George Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said all the people in both cars appeared to have been wearing seatbelts — including the young victim — and the airbags in both cars were deployed.

"The Washington City Police Department send our heartfelt condolences to the victims in this horrific tragedy, especially those who lost a child," police said in a statement. "We also want to thank all those who assisted this incident, which includes Washington City Fire, St George City Police Department, Washington County Sheriffs Office, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the citizens on scene."

The boy's name has not been released, and the incident is still under investigation.