7-year-old Layton girl given months to live

LAYTON, Utah — Doctors have given a 7-year-old girl from Layton only months to live after a tumor was found in her brain stem just a few weeks ago.

Earlier this month, Kate Tyler noticed her daughter, Jane, was displaying a reflex with her left foot called the Babinski sign, which is normal for babies, but can indicate neurological issues for those older than 12 months.

The Tylers took Jane to the hospital for a CT scan that same night and everything appeared normal; however, while getting ready for a follow-up appointment with a neurologist on July 5, Jane was walking with an unsteady gait and had unusual eye movements.

A decision was made to bring Jane to Primary Children's Hospital where an MRI showed Jane had a gum-ball sized tumor in her brain stem.

While undergoing a biopsy to help assess a course of treatment, Jane's heart was unable to withstand the procedure, forcing doctors to stop and not perform the biopsy.

On July 5, doctors told the Tylers that Jane had just 9-18 months left to live because surgery is not an option due to where the tumor is located.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Tylers with its medical bills and allow them to focus on Jane and ensure they are able to spend memorable moments with their daughter.